British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8.30am (British time). The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody."The...Full Article
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
A 19-year-old man armed with a weapon breached the premises, Thames Valley Police official said.
An armed 19-year-old man arrested Saturday morning for trespassing at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is staying for..
