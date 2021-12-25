NSW has hit a new record of cases with 6394 new Covid-19 infections on Boxing Day.There have been no new Covid-related deaths, but there are 458 people in hospital with the virus, with 52 of those in intensive care.There were...Full Article
Covid-19 Delta outbreak: NSW records 6394 new cases on Boxing Day
Covid 19 Australia: NSW records 21,151 new cases, six deaths as Omicron outbreak spikes
New South Wales reported a record-breaking 21,151 new cases of Covid-19 and six new deaths on Friday as new isolation requirements..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: NSW surge to record-breaking 6288 cases on Christmas
New South Wales has set a new record for the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began as it reached 6288 new cases on..