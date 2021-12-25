NFL Christmas Day Top Plays: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals
Published
Christmas Day action kicks off with Packers-Browns, followed by Colts-Cardinals. Here are the top plays!
#christmasday #brownspackers #coltscardinals #packersbrowns
Published
Christmas Day action kicks off with Packers-Browns, followed by Colts-Cardinals. Here are the top plays!
#christmasday #brownspackers #coltscardinals #packersbrowns
NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's Christmas doubleheader when the Cleveland Browns visit the Green..