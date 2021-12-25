Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrated Christmas
Queen Elizabeth II received a rude surprise this Christmas when an intruder was arrested after trespassing Windsor Castle this morning.
The Queen was getting ready to greet sons Charles and Edward when security raised a “top-level emergency” alarm.
British police on Saturday arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is..