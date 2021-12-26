Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced today. He was 90.An uncompromising...Full Article
Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid activist, dies aged 90
Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
Tutu worked tirelessly and peacefully against apartheid in South Africa
India vs South Africa: Here's why Indian and South African players observed silence before start of play
'He was extraordinary': Tributes pour in for Desmond Tutu who died aged 90
Key dates in the life of South African cleric and activist Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Desmond Tutu, a South African icon who was loved far and beyond his native land
They stood hand in hand on the day Nelson Mandela became South Africa's first democratically elected president, for the pair had..