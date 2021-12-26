Desmond Tutu, an icon who helped end apartheid in South Africa, dies at 90
Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a towering figure who helped bring an end to apartheid in South Africa, has died.Full Article
South Africa's president says Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights..
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop..