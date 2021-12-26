South Africa mourns the death of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu
Published
Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights has died at the age of 90.
Published
Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights has died at the age of 90.
[Observer] The passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of South Africa's leading anti-aparthied heroes, is an enormous loss to the..
They stood hand in hand on the day Nelson Mandela became South Africa's first democratically elected president, for the pair had..