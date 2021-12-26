BREAKING: Florida Breaks State Record of Daily New COVID-19 Cases
Published
As the new Omicron variant spreads, the state of Florida has broken the record for number of new COVID-19 cases in one day.
#variantspreads #dailynewcovid
Published
As the new Omicron variant spreads, the state of Florida has broken the record for number of new COVID-19 cases in one day.
#variantspreads #dailynewcovid
PARIS — France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus jabs,..
New South Wales has set a new record for the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began as it reached 6288 new cases on..