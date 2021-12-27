Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs

The Court of Minsk sentenced Yegor Dudnikov, a Russian national, to eleven years in prison, Sputnik Belarus reports. According to Belarusian investigators, Dudnikov administered Civil Self-Defense Units of Belarus Telegram channel. The Belarusian authorities consider this Telegram channel to be a terrorist outlet. According to investigators, the Russian national was making audio recordings criticizing the Belarusian authorities. Dudnikov was arrested in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, in early May. Initially, the 21-year-old man was charged under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (organization of actions that grossly violate public order), which is punishable with a prison term of up to three years. However, the charges later were re-qualified as more serious.