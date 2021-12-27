Winter storms shut down stretches of I-80, Hwy 50 in Sierra Nevada
A major winter storm has caused the closure of stretches of I-80 and Hwy 50 in the Sierra Nevada.
#winterstorms #i80 #hwy50 #sierranevada #winterstorm
COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in..