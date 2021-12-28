Barstool's Arizona Bowl canceled, Central Michigan to play in Sun Bowl
Published
After the Arizona Bowl was cancelled, Central Michigan opted to play in the Sun Bowl instead.
#arizonabowl #barstool #sunbowl #centralmichigan
Published
After the Arizona Bowl was cancelled, Central Michigan opted to play in the Sun Bowl instead.
#arizonabowl #barstool #sunbowl #centralmichigan
Central Michigan will now play Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Friday, a move that allows both teams to play in a bowl game..
Central Michigan will now play Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Friday, a move that allows both teams to play in a bowl game..