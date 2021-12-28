Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Published
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.Full Article
Published
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.Full Article
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.
In a tweet Monday night, O'Regan said he will stay in isolation and continue to follow public health guidelines.