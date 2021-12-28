Kanye West buys $4.5m mansion across the street from ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Published
In previous comments, West said he needs “to be next to my children”
Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and Kanye has splurged..
Kanye West Buys House , Across the Street From Kim Kardashian.
'TMZ' reports Kanye West is moving directly across the street..