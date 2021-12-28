Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO

Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense warned that NATO's deliberate provocations near the Russian borders could eventually cause an armed conflict to spark. "The alliance has switched to the practice of direct provocations that are fraught with a high risk of escalating into an armed confrontation," Alexander Fomin said. Speaking at the briefing for military attachés and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow, Alexander Fomin referred to the incident from June 23, 2021, when HMS Defender destroyer attempted to penetrate the territorial waters of the Russian Federation near Cape Fiolent off the coast of Crimea.