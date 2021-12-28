Los Angeles Police Release Video Of Shooting That Left Bystander Dead

Watch VideoVideo released Monday showed Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a dressing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall.
Surveillance video showed the suspect attacking two women,...
