John Madden, Hall Of Fame Coach And Broadcaster, Dies At 85

Watch VideoHall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.
Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and...
