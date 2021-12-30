Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls
A jury in New York convicts her of recruiting and trafficking teenagers in a "pyramid of abuse".
The British socialite was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.
The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American..