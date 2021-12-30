A toddler infected with Covid-19 has died in South Australia."A Covid-positive child under the age of 2 has, sadly, passed away," Premier Steven Marshall told reporters on Thursday."This is still being determined as to the cause...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: Toddler infected with virus dies in South Australia
