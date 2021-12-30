BBC Says Interview With Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Over Maxwell Verdict Was Not 'Suitable'
Published
The broadcaster was in hot water after presenting Alan Dershowitz, who represented Jeffrey Epstein in the past, as an impartial analyst.Full Article
Published
The broadcaster was in hot water after presenting Alan Dershowitz, who represented Jeffrey Epstein in the past, as an impartial analyst.Full Article
'Mr Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to..
The BBC has said its interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, was “not suitable” following the..