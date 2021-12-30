Hong Kong Editors Charged, U.S. Criticizes Raid

Hong Kong Editors Charged, U.S. Criticizes Raid

Watch VideoTwo former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended the...

