Critically endangered tiger fatally shot at Florida zoo after biting man’s arm
The man, who worked for an external cleaning service at the Naples Zoo, ‘put his arm through the fencing’ of the enclosure
Sheriff's deputies in Naples, Fla. shot the tiger in its enclosure at an area zoo after it bit a man.
A tiger has died after being shot when it bit the arm of a cleaner at a zoo in Florida.