2021 in Review: The Middle East Struggled with COVID-19 and Political Upheavals

2021 In Review: The issues of democracy, human rights and press freedom were at the center of a chain of turmoil, fake news and baseless claims that shook almost all Middle Eastern countries. However, the two developments that most greatly affected the region were the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. COVID-19 COVID-19 continues to present massive challenges to a number of countries in the Middle East. Iran remains the country in the region worst hit by the pandemic, with a reported official death toll of more than 130,000. Iran’s political agenda has marred its response to the pandemic. Polygraph.info investigated several Iranian government disinformation campaigns. In February, Iranian cleric Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian posted messages on his Telegram channel warning more than 209,000 followers that the COVID-19 vaccine turns people gay. Tabrizian’s comments came two days before the much-needed delivery of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Tehran. Tabrizian’s claim was part of ongoing fake news campaigns worldwide depicting the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine as part of “covert mass chip implantation” and claiming the vaccine was altering people’s DNA and changing their sexual orientation. These claims have been proven to be baseless. In April, former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani accused the United States of blocking 10 million COVID-19 jabs from India, a claim that was proven false after New Delhi said that it had halted all COVID-19 vaccine shipments abroad because infections were increasing in India. In March, the global vaccine alliance GAVI had announced a delay in the delivery of both Serum Institute of India (SII) and AstraZeneca vaccines from India “as the government of India battles a new wave of COVID-19 infections.” In August, Mehdi Fazaeli, an official with the Iranian Supreme Leader's publications office, justified Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s ban on Western vaccines because they were “not safe.” However, it turned out that Khamenei did not ban the Western vaccines because of their alleged lack of safety: in fact, he had claimed in a tweet in January that the Western vaccines were meant to be “tested on Iranians” and “contaminate other nations.” Twitter removed Khamenei’s statements for violating its rules regarding COVID-19 disinformation. Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iraq’s health ministry baselessly claimed in February that the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19 was “more dangerous” for children. The claim was not scientifically verified and the risk to children remained under investigation. In Lebanon, a combination of political instability and a COVID-19-devastated economy led the country’s Iran-backed Hezbollah party, despite denials by its leader Hassan Nasrallah, to import fuel from Iran. Afghanistan The U.S. completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The move became the center of global and regional attention as the Taliban seized the capital Kabul and consolidated its control over the country. Polygraph.info documented and fact-checked claims made by the Taliban before and after their takeover. After U.S. President Joe Biden announced in April that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan would be completed by September 11, the Taliban launched a campaign to capture territory held by the Afghan government. During the Taliban’s offensive, one of its spokesmen, Mohammad Naeem, claimed it was seeking to reach a “mutual understanding” with the government to solve the country’s problems – a claim contradicted by the Taliban’s military campaign to grab power. Polygraph.info extensively covered the Taliban’s human rights abuses. On August 17, two days after the group seized Kabul, another Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, declared that men and women “have the same rights; they will be able to benefit from their rights." That claim was contradicted by the testimony of Afghan women who said they feared what would happen under the Taliban. Indeed, the United Nations Human Rights office had reported in August that Taliban already had been applying gender-based rules, some discriminatory towards girls and women: “There are already reports of women having been flogged and beaten in public because they breached the prescribed rules.” The Taliban hunted down journalists who exposed the group’s abuses and crimes against free speech, specifically targeting women in media. On October 13, Khairullah Khairkhwa, the Taliban’s minister for information and culture, told Qatar’s Al Jazeera state news channel that Afghan women working in media faced no obstacles as long as they followed Islamic laws. He also insisted the Taliban “did not shut down any newspaper or TV channel.” Khairkhwa comments were misleading. The Taliban’s takeover of the country was followed by reports from various districts of violent acts committed against journalists. The Taliban arrested and tortured journalists, shut down radio and TV stations and ordered women to stay at home. In one incident, the Taliban threatened workers at Banno TV, which was owned and run by women, and forced it to shut down because the group did not “allow women to work from an office,” said Bashir Ahmad Rustaqi, Banno TV’s CEO. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed in July that Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photojournalist, was killed in a crossfire. However, subsequent reports suggested the journalist was captured and killed by the Taliban. In December, Abdul Qahar Balki, spokesperson for the Taliban’s foreign affairs office, denied reports about abuses against former Afghan government security personnel. However, Human Rights Watch (HRW), the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and journalists reported that Taliban fighters were carrying out summary killings and forced disappearances against ex-Afghan government security forces, contradicting Taliban promises to pardon former government security personnel. Iran Nuclear Negotiations Polygraph.info also fact checked false and misleading claims by Iranian officials about the country’s nuclear program. Iran claimed in June that it was fully cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its nuclear program. However, investigations revealed that Iran had actually hid vital information about its nuclear program and activities from the IAEA. In November, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Islami falsely claimed that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency had not seen any “deviations” in Iran’s nuclear program. That claim was debunked by Grossi himself, who said there were a number of outstanding issues on which Iran and IAEA did not agree.