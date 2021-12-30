Jan. 6 committee urges Supreme Court to toss Trump's privilege claim
Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the Jan. 6 committee from getting key documents. The panel is probing the insurrection at the Capitol.
A group of former executive branch lawyers on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject an effort by former President Trump to..
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from..