Louisiana judge resigns after video showed her using racial slurs
Louisiana judge Michelle Odinet resigned from her position Friday, weeks after home video showed her and other people using racial slurs.
A Lafayette, Louisiana, city court judge resigned Friday after a video surfaced earlier this month showing people using racist..
Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging on a video, has resigned.
