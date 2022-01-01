Kim Jong-un’s New Year Resolution: More Food for North Korea
At a party meeting, Mr. Kim made little mention of the United States or South Korea. Instead, he promised to “completely solve the food problem.”Full Article
Analysts said North Korea’s leader couldn’t risk unveiling expensive missile programs this year while food shortages are so..
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and..