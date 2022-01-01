Pope Francis calls violence against women an 'insult to God' in New Year's Day homily
Published
Pope Francis has condemned violence against women as an "insult to God" in his New Year's Day homily.
Francis also decried violence against women while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has left many scared
Emphasizing their role as peacemakers, the Pope used his New Year's mass to call for women to be better protected. Francis has..