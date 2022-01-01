After tough talk between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the Russian troop build-up on the Ukraine border, both sides insist they are hopeful that a pathway to easing tensions could open during diplomatic talks set for...Full Article
US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. And Russia Face Deep Differences Ahead Of Ukraine Talks
The Geneva talks are slated to be followed by Russia-NATO council talks and a meeting of the Organization for Security and..
Huffington Post