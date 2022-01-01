France bans plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables
A ban on the use of plastic to package a range of fruit and vegetables came into force in France on Saturday, to the dismay of the sector's
A new law banning the use of plastic to package nearly all fruit and vegetables has come into effect in France.
Effective from New Year's day, officials hope the law will prevent a billion items of single use plastics every year.