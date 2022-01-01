French authorities announced on Saturday that children 6 and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant surge past 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day.By...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: France lowers age of mandatory mask wearing to 6 years old
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The 21 best documentaries on Disney+ that put you behind the scenes
You might not immediately think of Disney+ as a go-to for documentaries, but there's more than you think there..
Mashable