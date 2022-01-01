Antarctic station hit by Covid-19 outbreak
Published
Two thirds of staff at the station are infected but officials say the situation is not serious.
#antarctic
Published
Two thirds of staff at the station are infected but officials say the situation is not serious.
#antarctic
Polar researchers in remote Antarctica have fallen victim to coronavirus, despite taking strict health precautions, being fully..
Two-thirds of staff at the station are infected but officials say the situation is not serious.
#antarctic #outpost