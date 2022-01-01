All 21 stranded on Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico rescued
Twenty-one people were rescued Saturday after they became stuck on a Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.
At least one tram car is stuck due to icy conditions in the area.
