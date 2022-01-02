South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North
A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea's military said on Sunday.
South Korea's military has reported a rare defection to its northern neighbour, despite a hardened border due to COVID-19..
