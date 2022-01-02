News24.com | Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attacks
Israel targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza late on Saturday night after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, security sources and the army said.Full Article
The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas.
