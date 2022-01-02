News24.com | France to cut Covid isolation period for fully vaccinated people
Published
Beginning on Monday, fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid-19 will isolate for seven days instead of 10.Full Article
Published
Beginning on Monday, fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid-19 will isolate for seven days instead of 10.Full Article
Boris Johnson confirms that ministers are considering reducing the self-isolation period from seven to five days for..
CNN medical advisor Leana Wen said Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging Covid testing..