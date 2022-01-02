South Korea: Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea
South Korea's military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea.Full Article
An unidentified person crossed the heavily-fortified border into North Korea on Sunday, South Korean military officials have said.
