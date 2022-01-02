South Korean crosses border, defects to North
A South Korean individual crossed the border to North Korea over the weekend in a rare defection to the North.
#northkorea #southkorean
The North's prolonged lockdowns and restrictions on inter-provincial movement have also pushed the number of North Korean defectors..
Seoul said it had asked the North, which has a shoot-on-sight policy, to protect the person.