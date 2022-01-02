Quebec reports 15,845 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase by 70
Quebec reported 15,845 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as hospitalizations rose by 70.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to..
Several provinces have again hit highs in new COVID-19 cases, with Ontario reporting a total of 18,445 on Saturday, compared with..