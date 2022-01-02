One in three Americans say violence against government justified
Published
Washington Post releases survey showing ‘considerably higher’ number saying it is sometimes right to take up arms
#washingtonpost
Published
Washington Post releases survey showing ‘considerably higher’ number saying it is sometimes right to take up arms
#washingtonpost
COVID Boosters , for All Adults
Get FDA Approval, , Await CDC Review.
On November 19, regulators in the United States..
Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents South Bronx, is one of the first black members of Congress to identify as gay. Torres sits down..