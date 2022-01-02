Rams teammates Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp get into scuffle during Week 17 game vs. Ravens
Published
The fight occurred during the Rams' first defensive possession
#rams #teammates #ravens #taylorrapp #jalenramsey
Published
The fight occurred during the Rams' first defensive possession
#rams #teammates #ravens #taylorrapp #jalenramsey
Los Angeles Rams teammates Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp had to be broken up in the first quarter as the team was taking on the..
Early in the first quarter of their game against the Ravens, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoved teammate Taylor Rapp in the..