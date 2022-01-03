Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Over Omicron Concerns; More Airline Disruptions Are Expected to Kick Off 2022

Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Over Omicron Concerns; More Airline Disruptions Are Expected to Kick Off 2022

HNGN

Published

Over 4,000 flights were canceled worldwide due to bad weather and the COVID-19 Omicron variant's rise in cases.

Full Article