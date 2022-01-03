Sewage spill closes Southern California beaches
Published
Southern California beaches from Orange to Los Angeles counties were closed over the holiday weekend after as many as 7 million gallons of untreated wastewater
#southerncalifornia
Published
Southern California beaches from Orange to Los Angeles counties were closed over the holiday weekend after as many as 7 million gallons of untreated wastewater
#southerncalifornia
A massive sewage spill has led to the temporary closure of all swimming areas at beaches in the Southern California city of Long..