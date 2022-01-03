China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended from trading on Monday pending the release of “inside information,” the property developer said.
#propertydeveloper
The world’s most indebted property developer provided no details on the suspension, but it suggested an announcement..