Harry Potter' special fixed after Emma Watson photo mistake
Published
HBO has reedited and uploaded its 'Harry Potter' reunion special after accidentally misidentifying two of its actors, including star Emma Watson.
#emmawatson #harrypotter #hbo
Published
HBO has reedited and uploaded its 'Harry Potter' reunion special after accidentally misidentifying two of its actors, including star Emma Watson.
#emmawatson #harrypotter #hbo
The producers of the 'Harry Potter' reunion special addressed the mix-up in a statement made on Sunday.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered this weekend on HBO Max and eagle-eyed viewers noticed a big mistake..