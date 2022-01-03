As Jalen Hurts of the Philidelphia Eagles was walking through the tunnel, a group of fans crashed over a railing, nearly landing on the...Full Article
Jalen Hurts Almost Crushed As Barriers Break and Fans Fall From the Stands
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
WATCH: FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Landslide of Fans Tumble Dangerously Close to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
It’s been a rough season for the Washington Football Team as they failed to defend their 2020 division title, but it’s been an..
Mediaite
Jalen Hurts keeps calm even when fans are falling out of the stands onto him
The Eagles’ QB wasn’t phased when a railing gave way and fans fell right into his path.
#theeagles #jalenhurts #qb..
Upworthy