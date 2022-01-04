A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted NZ$737,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else "who could have been included as a potential...Full Article
Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Andrew's accuser insists she is US resident and so lawsuit can continue
Sky News
Lawyers for the woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault have rejected claims her lawsuit against the royal cannot go..
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn't in U.S.
A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no..
CTV News