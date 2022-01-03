Five of world’s most powerful nations pledge to avoid nuclear war
US, Russia, China, the UK and France who are permanent members of the UN security council agree ‘nuclear war cannot be won’
United Nations Security Council , Vows To Prevent Nuclear War , Amid Rising Global Tension.
Al Jazeera reports that five of..