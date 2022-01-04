News24.com | Betty White's agent clears up confusion surrounding her death
Betty White's death was not related to the Covid-19 booster shot her agent has said, despite misinformation making its way around social media.Full Article
Betty's White cause of death has been revealed, just a few days after she died at 99 years old.