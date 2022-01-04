Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry
Donald Jr and Ivanka are being asked to give evidence to a civil investigation into the family business.Full Article
New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with a civil probe into..
The attorney general, Letitia James, has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of a civil investigation.