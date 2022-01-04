David Lee Roth cancels Las Vegas shows ahead of retirement
Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth canceled his remaining Las Vegas shows ahead of his previously announced retirement.
David Lee Roth announced in October that he would retire after his January shows in Las Vegas, but the singer cut two of the dates..