Coming to a laptop near you: A new type of security chip from Microsoft
Published
AMD becomes the first CPU maker to integrate the Microsoft-designed chip into its wares.
#cpumaker
Published
AMD becomes the first CPU maker to integrate the Microsoft-designed chip into its wares.
#cpumaker
AMD is launching its Ryzen 6000 laptop processors today, and they’re the first to include Microsoft’s new Pluton security..
Happy New Year! …now, when's the last time you backed up your computer?
No, really? When? A few months ago? A year..